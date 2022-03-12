Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 177.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
