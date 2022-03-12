Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 177.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

