Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $6.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $256.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Verastem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verastem by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,841 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 3,271,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 446,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

