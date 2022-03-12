Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the coal producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTU. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.12. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.