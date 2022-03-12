David M. Kelly Sells 417 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kforce by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 160,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 111,738 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kforce by 743.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

