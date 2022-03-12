Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Repay alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Repay’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repay by 5.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Repay by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Repay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Repay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,162,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Repay by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.