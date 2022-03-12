Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

