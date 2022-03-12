Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DRCT stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc provides advertising and marketing technology. The holding group’s supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions.

