Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of DRCT stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.35.
About Direct Digital (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direct Digital (DRCT)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.