Short Interest in Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Increases By 99.9%

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, a growth of 99.9% from the February 13th total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 24.00.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $3,382,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $1,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLZE opened at 9.90 on Friday. Backblaze has a 12-month low of 8.75 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is 12.90.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.