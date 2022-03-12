Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of CMMB stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $131.20.
About Chemomab Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
