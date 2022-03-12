JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $288.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.
CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81.
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
