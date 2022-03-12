Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $242.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.75. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

