Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Insider Larry Ott Acquires 1,500 Shares

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) insider Larry Ott purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $12,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Larry Ott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Larry Ott bought 1,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $13,950.00.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPS shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $242,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.