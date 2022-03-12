Insider Selling: Coppermoly Limited (ASX:COY) Insider Sells 962,659 Shares of Stock

Coppermoly Limited (ASX:COY – Get Rating) insider Kevin Grice sold 962,659 shares of Coppermoly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$10,589.25 ($7,729.38).

The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

Get Coppermoly alerts:

Coppermoly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coppermoly Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold projects in Papua New Guinea. The company's principal projects include the Mt Nakru tenement that covers an area of 47 square kilometers; and the Simuku project, which covers an area of 122.7 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coppermoly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coppermoly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.