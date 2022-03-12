Brokerages Set NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Price Target at GBX 327.67

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.67 ($4.29).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.06) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.39) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

LON:NCC opened at GBX 181.60 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.80 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £562.62 million and a PE ratio of 60.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

In other news, insider Julie Chakraverty purchased 9,880 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,208.07). Also, insider Adam Palser purchased 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,754.72).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

