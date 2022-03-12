Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of Citi Trends worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 32.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 115,690 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Citi Trends by 6.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citi Trends by 25.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 102.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 98,218 shares in the last quarter.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $33.17 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRN. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

