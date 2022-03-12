Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Citi Trends worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 102.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 125.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 208.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,304 shares during the period.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN opened at $33.17 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $281.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.13.

CTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Citi Trends (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.