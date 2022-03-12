Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,859 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 236,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

