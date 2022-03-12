Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 328,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

NYSE ICE opened at $126.36 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.