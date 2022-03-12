BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $61.02 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.