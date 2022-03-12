IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

