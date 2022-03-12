Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,065.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $175.32 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $157.80 and a one year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

