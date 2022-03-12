IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,590 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $248,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 179,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

