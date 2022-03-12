IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

SUI stock opened at $176.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.79 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

