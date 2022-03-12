IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.24 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

