Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.22 and last traded at $66.22. Approximately 3,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 83,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $894.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

