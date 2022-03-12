Bank of America Trims Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Target Price to $55.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCEP. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ING Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after acquiring an additional 607,071 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.