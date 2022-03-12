Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Cut to $222.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Benchmark from $242.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $135.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $128.82 and a 1 year high of $188.76.

In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

