Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $100.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.09.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,466,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

