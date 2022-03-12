Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $38.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 189,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

