Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

