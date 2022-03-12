Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,392,000 after buying an additional 186,108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,075,000 after buying an additional 98,591 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.