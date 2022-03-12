Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,431 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $19.15 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

