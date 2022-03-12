Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NOW were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 18.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NOW by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NOW by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 237,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 215.04 and a beta of 1.82. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NOW Profile (Get Rating)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

