Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in AON by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AON by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $295.33 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

