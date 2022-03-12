Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of Tile Shop worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 871.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 240,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Tile Shop in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.47. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Tile Shop Profile (Get Rating)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.