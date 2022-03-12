Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 1,310 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $22,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 4,300 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $3,440.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 900 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $15,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,331,816.90.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

