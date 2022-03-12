Insider Buying: Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Rating) insider Raelene Murphy acquired 4,000 shares of Bega Cheese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.72 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,880.00 ($13,781.02).
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.
Bega Cheese Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.