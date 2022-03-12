OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

OPGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OpGen by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 1,020.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.