Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Underperform

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $13.75 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.62.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. GAP’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in GAP by 63.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

