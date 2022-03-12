Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

FOUR stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after buying an additional 492,332 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

