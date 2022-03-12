PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $107.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $175.00.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $253,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.