Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 146.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

