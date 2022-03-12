Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.18 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.