Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CZMWY stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.21.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZMWY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.