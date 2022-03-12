E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 1,116.8% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.23) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

