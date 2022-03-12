Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($293.48) to €240.00 ($260.87) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($250.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

