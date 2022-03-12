Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.88

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 24251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,389. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 30.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,788,000 after acquiring an additional 286,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

