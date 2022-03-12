Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Increases By 1,200.0%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $6.52 on Friday. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.30) to €15.50 ($16.85) in a report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

