Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 511,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after buying an additional 188,512 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 28,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 317.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

