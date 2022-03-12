State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of AJRD opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

